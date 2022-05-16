LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Years of meetings have yet to yield a shovel in the ground or a wrecking ball at Louisville's abandoned Urban Government Center.
Neighbors are hopeful, but some are still expressing concern about the latest plan.
The proposal, led by developer Stephen Smith, mixes housing, office space, and a hotel. He envisions thousands of new neighbors.
"That will drive more traffic into the retail operations and the whole neighborhood will grow," Smith said.
While the project is still in the early stages, Monday night marked another small step when the Highlands Community Ministries building hosted a meeting, providing a chance to hear from those wanting change.
"Listen to people, get their concerns, get their ideas, and then we see how we weave those into the development plans as we move forward and try to get zoning approval later on this year," Smith said.
The Paristown Pointe Neighborhood Association's president was disappointed with the arrangement of this specific meeting.
"It was not handled properly. I think it was very disorganized. There was no clear set of instructions," Shannon Musselman said.
Musselman is also pushing a petition that calls on moving the planned hotel from Vine Street to Barret Avenue.
"A flip. We know they're going to build it, and that's fine, but they need to build it on the commercial side of the property," Musselman said.
Musselman said to this point she feels unheard by Smith and his team. When asked about that concern, Smith said that he is listening to the neighbors and is looking forward to learning their ideas. He told WDRB News that he is following the proper process as the plans move forward.
Any development will need approval from Metro Council to proceed.
"I have expressed to the developers that in order to have my support, listening to the neighborhoods and communicating with the neighborhood and the neighborhood associations is very important to me," Metro Council President David James said.
James said that the meeting Monday night was a good start. Neighbors who attended expressed concerns about traffic headaches and parking. But most are cautiously excited for the future of the site.
"I am so ready for something good to happen. I am frustrated and tired of an empty building," Cindy Pablo said.
"I would love to see some retail space. I'd like to see some mixed-used housing. It would be a nice thing," Randall Caldwell said.
"And it's going to improve our property. And the neighborhood as a whole, so in the final tally, that's what you gotta look at," Raymond Howard said.
