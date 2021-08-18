LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro government is parting ways with its chosen developer for the old Urban Government Center site and hopes to start negotiations with the runner-up group.
Louisville Forward, the city's economic development arm, made the announcement Wednesday morning. It marks the second time that the project's preferred developer has left or been removed since Mayor Greg Fischer administration announced plans in 2017 to transform land once home to government office buildings and the old Kentucky Baptist Hospital in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood.
City officials told Underhill Associates in a letter dated Tuesday that they were ending negotiations, a move that came nearly nine months after a Metro selection committee scored the developer's proposal the highest and recommended the two sides start talks.
Then, on Wednesday, Louisville Forward offered Paristown Preservation Trust a chance to enter into talks for a redevelopment deal, according to a letter obtained by WDRB News. The trust, which was the runner-up to Underhill in 2020, has until September 7 to agree and submit a budget to the city.
Underhill and Paristown Preservation Trust were the only two groups that bid on the work.
A selection committee of city officials chose Underhill Associates last November to negotiate a development deal with the city, giving its proposal the highest score. At the same time, however, the committee had “serious concerns” about a funding gap of $12.1 million in the Underhill proposal.
Louisville Forward began negotiating in December, but by late March the amount of public funds needed to complete the budget had grown to $13.7 million, according to city documents. Underhill recommended Metro government use part of its American Rescue Plan Act funds, the coronavirus relief package that Congress approved in March.
But the Fischer administration asked for a different approach in May, telling Underhill in a letter that it wouldn’t agree to using city budget or American Rescue Plan Act funds to close the gap, which represents about 23 percent of the project’s $58.9 million cost.
It gave Underhill a June deadline to submit a new plan, but the developer told Louisville Forward that it would be “shortsighted” to do so.
As the two sides continued to talk, the runner-up developer called on city officials to abandon negotiations with Underhill and consider its proposal. Steve Smith of Paristown Preservation Trust told reporters in early August that Underhill had had enough time to finalize a deal.
In Louisville Forward's letter to Jeff Underhill of Underhill Associates, agency co-chief Jeff O'Brien wrote that the firm had not been able to meet the terms of the city's proposal "without an additional budget subsidy." The letter to Steve Smith, managing partner of Paristown Preservation Trust, said the group can budget for a "traditional incentive" such as tax increment financing or tax moratorium, but it can't include a direct subsidy. "No additional gap should exist," O'Brien wrote.
Tax increment financing rebates some tax revenues to developers for public infrastructure costs.
Underhill's proposal included a grocery store, farmer's market space, restaurant and retail tenants, a gym and affordable student and senior housing, along with a community garden.
Paristown Preservation Trust has called for a mix of uses there, including office space, apartments and a possible boutique hotel. A feasibility study would determine if the aging hospital building could be incorporated into the project.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.