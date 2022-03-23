LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The group working to redevelop the former Urban Government Center released new details Wednesday for the site in the city’s Paristown Pointe neighborhood.
The plan, to be submitted to Metro government in a zoning case, calls for up to 450 apartments to be built over time, a 110-room boutique hotel, up to 20 condos, 150,000 square feet of office space, a farmer's market and community space.
The old Kentucky Baptist Hospital building would be torn down, said Steve Smith, managing partner of Paristown Preservation Trust, which has a deal with the city for the property.
But an old steam plant would remain, housing a post office, health center, cafe and public meeting space, plans show.
Although not part of the old Urban Government Center boundary at Barret Avenue and East Breckinridge Street, the trust plans to build 20 cottage-style houses on a lot off Vine Street.
The trust aims to file formal plans with Metro government before the end of the month.
