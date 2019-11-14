LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was shot in the arm and abdomen.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 on New Haven Road (US31E).
Investigators determined that 19-year-old Cody Brown was in a moving car with another man when he was shot in the arm and stomach after a gun was accidentally fired.
Brown was taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital before being transferred to University Hospital in Louisville.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.