LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nelson County recently started using new technology that's helping 911 dispatchers save time, which can make all the difference in an emergency situation.
"Every second does in fact count," Milt Spalding, Nelson County's 911 director said.
Smart 911 allows users to set up a safety profile for their household.
"You can put as much or as little as you want to put in there, but of course the more the better for us," Spalding said. "Help us to help you."
Once signed up, the users profile will automatically pop up on the dispatcher's computer screen when they dial 911.
"You can have all the residents of all the household, your vehicle information, your pets, any medical history or any kind of alerts that we should be aware of," Spalding said.
Spalding says that information can be a game changer in a stressful emergency situation.
"In an emergency, a lot of times your emotions are running high, you can't think, you can't get out what you want to say this information is there and ready for us to use," he said.
The dispatchers will only see all the details in your profile if you call 911, so your information is secure. You can also sign up for emergency alerts to find out if something important is happening in your area.
"Severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning or any other kind of emergency here in the county ... we can notify everyone who signed up," Spalding said.
Smart 911 is available in several of our area counties including Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Franklin counties.
To sign up, click here.
