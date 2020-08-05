LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $80 million Louisville hotel is expected to create lodging options close to the downtown Norton Hospital complex.
The Lazlo Group plans to incorporate St. Paul's German Evangelical Church into the design of the hotel, which would sit near the intersection of South Brook Street and West Broadway.
The project would include hotel rooms and extended-stay options for medical faculty and staff, medical school recruits and more.
Additionally, it would provide, "a space for the families of loved ones who are seeking medical care close to that medical facility, so that they can be there with their loved ones and attend to their needs as well," said David Tandy, attorney for the project.
The Lazlo Group hopes to break ground on the project sometime in 2021, but the land sits inside the area where new tax revenue goes to the Arena Authority. The Lazlo Group wants that tax revenue to help pay for the project, which has previously been approved for developments such as the Omni Hotel.
According to the University of Louisville Digital Collections, St. Paul's German Evangelical Church was built in 1906 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.