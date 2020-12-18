LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LDG Development has broken ground on its newest affordable housing community near Jeffersontown on Taylorsville Road.
The $40 million project has been named Donerail Run. Crews are preparing the 28-acre site for utilities, and there are still a few old buildings on the lot to demolish and clear out. Eventually, the location will have 13 apartment buildings with 312 units.
"There is a major shortage of affordable housing options for working families," said Ramona Vasta, the development manager. "So this particular development will target families earning up to 80 percent of the area's median income, which is $61,000 for a family of four. What that translates to is our teachers, essential workers, first responders."
There will be one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. The prices depend on income but will range between $600 and $1,350 per month.
LDG Development has many different affordable housing projects across the country and in the Louisville area. Vasta said what makes the Donerail property unique is the large lot and extra space for more amenities like a pool, fitness center, dog park, playground, business center, and picnic area.
It is estimated that there is a rental property shortage in Louisville of 35,000 units. So Vasta said it is critical to have more affordable options, especially this year.
"With the pandemic, it's just piled on. And there's a lot of strain on families right now financially. So no matter your income, your social status, race -- you deserve a safe, quality place to call home. And so that's what we're doing here," Vasta said.
The first apartments should be available to rent in late November or early December 2021.
The name of the apartment complex is in honor of the 1913 Kentucky Derby winner Donerail. Fitting for the apartment complex's proximity to JTown, the Derby winner was ridden by Jeffersontown jockey Roscoe Goose.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.