NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Residents in Floyd County, Indiana, are picking up the pieces after three EF-1 tornadoes and an EF-0 touched down early Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the four tornadoes touched down Sunday around 9 a.m.
The fourth EF-0 was confirmed late Monday in the Brookstone Subdivision in Georgetown, Indiana.
One of the hardest hit areas was along Grant Line Road, across from Indiana University Southeast. One of the buildings at the apartment complex there, Carriage House Apartments, had a roof ripped off, a tree fell into another building and shingles and smaller branches were strewn across the property.
The widespread damage has many in the area curious why there wasn't more of a warning.
WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg explained what happened.
"We have a mode on our radars referred to as sales mode," Weinberg said. "And what that does is that means we're gonna get scans more quickly. The reason that's important is because that can allow us to pick up these quick tornadoes better. Problem is, the Weather Service did not move us into sales mode until after the Georgetown and the northern New Albany tornado occurred."
Some people might also be concerned why WDRB News didn't have a tornado warning either, but Weinberg explained those types of warnings have to be issued by the NWS.
"WDRB does not issue tornado warnings," Weinberg said. "Those come from the National Weather Service. They do acknowledge that there were some issues here. And what they're doing is a case study now and what occurred so that they can revise protocol, and we can account for these scenarios better."
Neighbors we spoke with say it will likely take more than a week to clean up the debris and remove the trees, and even longer to repair the damaged roofs and fences.