LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As spring break comes to a close, it's back to school for students at New Albany Floyd County Schools. But they won't be returning to their classrooms.
Students in the district will start e-Learning from home on Wednesday.
Tuesday, NAFCS staff held signs telling students they were missed and reminding them to stay six feet apart as those without internet access picked up school work packets for the coming weeks.
New Albany and Floyd Central High Schools will have Wi-Fi access in their parking lots, allowing students to work from cars or just come to download documents.
"The grading will come. That'll take care of itself over the course of time. But if too much emphasis is (put) on what grade will I receive as opposed to what am I learning today, we haven't done what we need to," Assistant Superintendent of NAFCS Middle Schools, Dr. Steve Griffin, said. "We want students to learn and enjoy the (learning) piece and the grading piece will be second."
The non-traditional instruction days continue through April 17 with teacher prep days on Mondays. The district says it plans to get the remaining schedule after that to parents by the end of next week. Ahead of the e-Learning launch on Wednesday, Griffin had a message for parents and students: "Just take a deep breath. We don't want them to stress out over this. We are in this together."
He said teachers will have set hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but are also available outside those hours if students need help.
