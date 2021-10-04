LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Harvest Homecoming week in New Albany.
After being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, the fall tradition kicked off Saturday with a parade focused on the festival's 2021 theme, "Roaring 20s."
The highlight of the week is "Booth Days," which run Thursday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Booths will be set up along the streets of downtown New Albany to offer everything from crafts to food. Many booths return year after year, and it's not uncommon for some to have long lines for things like soup or pumpkin rolls.
Here are the hours for Booth Days:
Oct. 7: Noon to 9 p.m.
Oct 8: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct 9: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct 10: Noon to 5 p.m.
Activities are planned all week for Harvest Homecoming including Monday's Kids' Dog Show at 5:30 p.m. at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater. It's open to kids 3 to 13 years old. Dogs must be at least 6 months old and have all shots, and be on a leash or contained. Awards will be given for the best trick, costume, grooming, most interesting pet, best human and pet look-alike and best overall. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 8, the Samtec Cares Family Stage at East Market and State Street will have a variety of family-friendly talent. Everything from circus acts to local singers.
There is a Friday night Family Movie Night at the New Albany Amphitheater. Through the week there are many competitions including Senior Bingo, the Car and Bike Show, Big Wheel Race, Baby Crawl, Baby Photo Contest, Children's Tractor Pull and a costume contest.
The Little Miss/Little Mister Pageant to raise money for the Miss Harvest Homecoming Scholarship Pageant is on Saturday.
Local bands are playing in the New Albany Amphitheater all day on Saturday, as well.
Festival Rides are set up on East Water Street in New Albany all week. All day bracelets are $25 and can be used through Sunday, Oct. 10. Coupons for $5 off are available on a first come first served basis at:
Silver Street Park or the Griffin Recreation Center this week Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here is the schedule for the rides to be open:
Monday, Oct 4: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7: Opens at 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8: Opens at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9: Opens at 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10: Opens at noon
