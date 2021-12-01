LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison three years after taking a plea deal.
Deconko Pugh has been evading authorities for more than three years, according to Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. Pugh was convicted of dealing a controlled substance and dealing marijuana.
"It's certainly high time that Mr. Pugh be held accountable for his actions," said Prosecutor Lane, in a statement. "This is a case that took a long time to resolve, but justice has finally been served."
The case started in 2013 when Pugh sold one gram of cocaine to a confidential informant. Lane said the charge was enhanced because it occurred within 1,000 feet of an elementary school. He pleaded guilty in 2018.
Police say Pugh is a habitual offender, with previous convictions for escape and dealing cocaine.
"Mr. Pugh's past behavior shows clear disregard for the law," Lane said, in a statement. "He obviously did not learn from his past mistakes and continued down a path of illegal activity. We are pleased he will finally begin serving a prison sentence and hope he will take advantage of the time to change."
