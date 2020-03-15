NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- All New Albany, Indiana, city park facilities will close for two weeks beginning Monday, according to city officials.
New Albany Director of City Operations Michael Hall announced Sunday that beginning March 16 at 6 a.m, all city park facilities and shelters will close until March 31. All programming, rentals and previously approved events have also been canceled.
The city's golf courses will remain open, but all indoor facilities will be shut down. "Closing of these city park facilities and shelters in combination with New Albany Floyd County School Corporation’s spring break will hopefully contain the virus and slow its spread," Hall said.
"It is encouraged to continue to use the outdoor areas of city parks, but it is advised to not congregate and follow public health guidelines as it relates to social spacing," Hall added.
All other city operations will remain at full staffing with regular working hours "until further notice," according to Hall. The New Albany Housing Authority programs, including food distribution and homework camp, will also continue at the parks.
