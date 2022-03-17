LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some New Albany middle school students were "spacing out" this week as they spent time with a real NASA astronaut and designed experiments that could go to the International Space Station.

Fifth and 6th graders at Hazelwood Middle School took part in Go For Launch, a program that uses the topic of spaceflight to get students more engaged in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The program also encourages teamwork and communication skills. It is put on by Higher Orbits, a non-profit.

"Go For Launch is a multi-day, space-inspired STEM event where we bring in astronauts to work with the students, along with other space and STEM professionals," explained Michelle Lucas, founder and CEO of Higher Orbits and the Go For Launch program.

"I told my friend about it, and they were like, 'No way!' you know, and stuff like that," said Brooks Lozier, a 5th grader. "I'm like, 'Yeah. A real-life astronaut."

"I was super-excited," said Savannah Senopole, a 6th grader. "I was, like, blown away, and I didn't think it was real."

Lozier said he's even thinking of changing his what-he-wants-to-be-when-he-grows-up career goals.

"We've learned a little bit about zero gravity, and stuff, in space. Like, space food, space traditions. I've always kind of wanted to be a sports player, but now I'm thinking, like, mechanical engineer," he said.

Lucas said the ultimate goal for every student is to get to space -- or at least, have their idea sent to space.

"They work on a variety of team challenges, with the ultimate being that every team has to design an experiment that could fly to the International Space Station," Lucas said. "We have eight teams with eight different ideas."

And the ideas are numerous, with most of them focusing on insects and plants, according to Lucas.

One group is planning to send an ant farm into space. Another wants to determine if slugs will stick to a surface in weightlessness. Still another group wants to study how mushrooms will grow in space.

And the teams also work together to design mission patches.

"The patch has our bridge to kind of show Indiana," said Senopole pointing to her design. "I had to add an astronaut on there, because, why not? It's a space program!"

Teachers are giving the program a big thumbs up.

"It has been the most amazing experience for our students," said Jennie Scott, a teacher with the school's Excel program. "They've gotten to interact with astronauts and learn about the space program and design experiments working collaboratively together."

Lozier said he's just glad to be a part of it.

"Not a bunch of kids get this opportunity. For New Albany here, this city, Hazelwood, our class -- I think it's absolutely mind-blowing."

One of the eight experiments will be selected to go into space sometime this year or early next year. Lucas said the project will be completed by Lexington-based Space Tango.

