NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A more firm timeline is in now in place for the long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany.
When the plan to demolish the 16-story tower was first announced in September 2020, there was some thought that the tear down would be in 2021.
Just 26 people are left living in the New Albany Housing Authority's largest building.
The near 50-year-old building has had a slew of problems in recent years including an electrical fire in 2018.
"We've had significant fires here. We've had water damage here. We do have some ground contamination that we're dealing with too," said New Albany Housing Authority Director David Duggins. "It's just time."
The electrical fire in 2018 caused issues with the building's air conditioning system and therefore forced NAHA to find temporary housing for residents for over 30 days. At the time, more than 150 apartments were occupied in the tower.
Remaining residents are being given assistance in finding new housing using approved HUD vouchers. Others are moving to other NAHA locations. All moving expenses will be paid for.
Currently, the plan is to sell the property once the building is demolished. It is valued at $800,000. Any proceeds would have to be used for affordable housing in the area.
