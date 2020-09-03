NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- After years of issues, the New Albany Housing Authority is requesting permission to clear out Riverview Towers and demolish the near 50-year-old building.
Currently, there are just 69 people living at the public housing complex just off Interstate 64 in New Albany. That number has slowly crept down ever since an electrical fire began causing issues in the building in 2018.
"We were able to replace the electrical system with a temporary service, but we've had multiple fires since then," NAHA Executive Director David Duggins said. "We have plumbing issues."
Residents will be given a 90-day notice once the plan is approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Duggins said he expects all residents will be out of the building in 6-8 months.
"Those 69 folks, we have plenty of vacancy at our other campuses if they choose to do that," Duggins said. "If not, everyone will be given a tenant protection voucher much like a section 8 voucher. They can go wherever they choose to."
Residents didn't seem surprised by the news Thursday.
"I can't blame them on the decision, because the building has been having a little bit of trouble," said Joe Wright, who has lived in the tower about four years. "I'd rather get out of a high rise anyway. I want to get into a flat. Ground floor."
The electrical fire in 2018 caused issues with the building air conditioning system and therefore forced NAHA to find temporary housing for residents for over 30 days. At the time, more than 150 apartments were occupied in the tower.
Duggins said his office has purposefully kept vacancy in the tower since then, anticipating that demolition was on the horizon.
"(The residents) knew this was coming," he said. "We just didn't know the time. Every time they would ask, I would be like, 'Hey, we're preparing, but we don't know.'"
Residents will also receive financial help for moving expenses.
If approved, demolition likely wouldn't occur until at least the end of 2021.
Plans for the property after demolition have not been discussed.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.