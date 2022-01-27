LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New barriers were installed in front of Louisville Metro Corrections, seven months after a man crashed a pickup truck through the front entrance.
They're designed to protect the front lobby where Metro Corrections employees, lawyers and judges pass through daily.
Last July, police said 41-year-old Michael Perez intentionally rammed the pickup truck he was driving into the jail, causing about $1,000 in damages. Two corrections officers were standing within a few feet of the crash scene when it happened.
He was charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
After the crash, officials from Facilities Management and the Public Works Departments decided to install the bollards to prevent a similar crash in the future.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.