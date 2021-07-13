LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections has been evacuated after police say a man in a pickup truck intentionally rammed the building.
The truck hit the front of the jail building at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets just after 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Maj. Shannon Lauder, commander of the Louisville Metro Police Department's 1st Division, an off-duty officer leaving the courthouse saw a driver of a pickup truck "who appeared to intentionally ram" the jail.
"We have detained the subject who was driving that pickup truck," Lauder said.
She added that several streets had been blocked off in the area "out of an abundance of caution," though police do not believe anyone is in danger.
A MetroSafe supervisor said no injuries have been reported.
Louisville Metro Police are keeping crowds back from the scene. The perimeter is back to Congress Alley near City Hall.
"We've evacuated the Hall of Justice," said Lt. Col. Carl Yates, of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. "The judicial center has not been evacuated. There's something suspicious in the truck they're taking a look at but that's all I know."
The LMPD Bomb Squad is also on the scene.
Steve Durham, assistant director of Louisville Metro Corrections, said the truck hit near the front door of the building.
"At the time, no one was coming in or leaving the building," he said. "No one was in close proximity as far as we can tell."
He said officials were assessing the structural integrity of the building and all administrative staff on the front side of the building had been evacuated, although other employees, including corrections officers, remained inside the jail.
He said members of a crisis intervention team were talking to inmates, telling them what happened.
"Everybody is alright," he said. "No one was hurt in this particular event. There is just some concern that inmates have, so we're trying to answer those questions."
The truck bore the phrase, "Patria Y Vida," which had been painted on the side. It's a Spanish phase that translates into "Homeland and Life." It is also the name of a song by Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno and Maykel Osorbo.
According to a report by NPR, that song has become a rallying cry of protesters in Cuba. The phrase is a spin on the Cuban communist government's long-held slogan "patria o muerte," meaning homeland or death, NPR reported earlier this month. The song, NPR says, accuses the Cuban government of destroying the country’s quality of life.
Spray painted truck crashed into Metro Corrections @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/X1CGyxi5RC— Valerie Chinn WDRB (@ValerieChinn) July 13, 2021
Police have not said if the phrase is in any way connected to the crash.
"We're not sure of his motive at this time," Lauder said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.