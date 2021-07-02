LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waterfront Botanical Gardens has a new place that gives plenty of opportunities for people to learn and grow.
The new building officially opened on Friday.
The Ellen T. Leslie Botanical Gardens Classroom Building features a greenhouse, learning lab, culinary courtyard and horticulture workshop space.
The building will be used for youth and adult education. The center offers various art and wellness classes that are available to join this summer, for kids and adults.
"Kids need to have experiential learning," said Abby Piper, executive administrator for government and community relations at Jefferson County Public Schools. "They need to use their hands and use that tactile development. This is exactly the type of facility that children really need to engage in their learning, to be excited about their learning."
Officials broke ground on the project in October and were able to open ahead of schedule.
The Gardens says it's already working on new projects, including an authentic Japanese garden.
