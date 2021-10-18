LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A comedy club and bar is opening in downtown Louisville early next year.
The Louisville Comedy Club is setting up shop in the building on Main Street that previously housed Impellizzeri's Pizza, near the KFC Yum! Center.
The 300-seat comedy club will also feature "Barrel Bar" in the front half. It will have drinks and food for anyone, even if patrons aren't attending a show. There will be a weekend brunch as well.
It's a family-run business that started in the state of Washington.
"I used to do standup comedy, and when I performed all over the country, there were cities that I loved going to and I wanted to pass quickly," said Adam Norwest with Bark Entertainment. "Louisville was always super fun, and now that I'm on the business side of things, I really saw that it was lacking in Louisville, and there was a great opportunity for performers and to bring performers in for Louisville to see."
The bar and club is expected to open by the end of January 2022 with plans to hire around 50 people.
