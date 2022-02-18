LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brown water coming from faucets in Charlestown, Indiana, has been a problem for years. But a new company in town aims to offer neighbors more peace of mind that what's coming from the sink is safe to drink.
Leaders cut the ribbon at the Original Pure Water store on Friday on Market Street in Charlestown.
Staff conducts water quality tests at homes and businesses looking at chlorine, hardness and solids. The company installs water filtration and purification systems.
"We offer a process that practically eliminates the need to buy bottled water as well," the company's owner, Kirkman Jackson, said. "A high purity and drinking water as well that people can purify their own water in their own home, and it pretty much does away with the need of buying bottled water as well."
The couple who owns the company recently returned home to southern Indiana from Louisiana to launch the business.
