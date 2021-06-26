LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit dedicated to helping families overcome obstacles to safe housing reached a milestone on Saturday.
New Directions announced its 4,000th home was assisted by the "Repair Affair" program.
In 28 years, the New Directions' program has given free home repair assistance to lower-income seniors and disabled homeowners around Louisville and southern Indiana.
According to a news release, New Directions repairs between 170 and 200 homes each year with the help of 1,400 volunteers.
For the milestone repair, volunteers painted the exterior of a home in the Shawnee neighborhood, along with replacing the front exterior threshold, installing grab bars in the bathroom and performing plumbing repairs, among other work.
"To think that Repair Affair began back in 1993 by making repairs to 10 homes, and now here we are celebrating the 4,000th home, that's just an incredible success story," New Directions president and CEO Lori Flanery said in a news release.
The New Directions Repair Affair program helps qualified homeowners with projects based on safety, security, weatherization and neighborhood stability.
