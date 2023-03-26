LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Drake's location is set to open in southern Indiana on Monday.
Drake's is planning to open on Veteran's Parkway near Menards in Jeffersonville. It's the company's third restaurant in Indiana and 20th location overall.
Drake's features American-style pub food like beer, burgers, sushi and a year-round patio.
The restaurant plans to open at 11 a.m. on Monday. The restaurant plans to be open from 11 a.m. to midnight from Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The kitchen closes one hour prior to close.
