SIMPSONVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – A new program from the Kentucky Humane Society is giving second chances to dozens of horses throughout Kentucky.
In March the Society teamed up with the ASPCA to provide financial assistance to families in sudden difficult situations such as a job loss or death.
"That means they have fallen on a hard patch and they just need a boost to get over that bump and they’ll be right back on track caring for their horse," said Society Equine Director Shara Wiesenauer. "We are trying to be proactive instead of reactive."
The $50,000 grant has so far helped 20 horses and the requests keep coming in.
Last month the Society purchased a 16-acre farm where it will temporarily house horses that are in need of adoption. The barn has 26 stalls and so far five horses are living there.
For some, the financial aspect is not nearly as tough as the emotional one.
Beth Wilhelm's mother owned two mini horses, but when her mom passed away, the Humane Society stepped in and paid for nearly $1,200 in care, shots, and vet check-ups.
"For me to be in a position where I couldn't provide the way that I needed to in that instance – I mean, it killed me," Wilhelm told WDRB News as she wiped away tears. "These animals are family members, you know? They're the reason some get out of bed in the morning."
Some of those asking for help often feel embarrassment or shame to be in a situation they can't control and have difficulty asking for help. Wiesenauer said that is often the case but their main goal is to keep the animal at the owner's home and as happy as possible.
For Wilhelm, the help is a way she can remember her mom and the impact the animals had in her life.
"This program just went above and beyond to help make sure my animals are taken care of and I am able to keep them and love them the way that my mom wanted them to be," said Wilhelm.
For more information on the program, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.