LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new cocktail bar on Shelbyville Road is bringing some style to the heart of St. Matthews.
It’s unassuming from the outside, but color and creativity hits you in the face as soon as you walk through the door of Never Say Die. And the owners are trying to use the space to support local artists, who have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-owners Michael Railey and Matthew Brown started working on the concept for the bar in February 2019, and they didn’t let the pandemic slow them down. The duo named the bar Never Say Die as a reminder to not give up on creative ideas, and that theme is featured everywhere you look.
Brown said the artsy feel evolved over time as they tried to find necessary items, like tables and chairs, for cheap.
“There's a lot of like motorcycle, street art, urban art," he said. "And everything came together either from us or from amazing people that we have involved in this bar."
The business partners said that as their artistic friends helped them put their dream together, they realized they could help support other artists that might be struggling during the pandemic.
Never Say Die officially opened in mid-December, and it has featured several artisans already. Now, the owners are looking to help more locals to show off and sell their creative goods.
“We’re inviting everybody,” Railey said. “And we want people to really come and check the place out and see if their artwork fits the place. We don't charge commissions. We're not looking to make money off the art. We're just looking to put the artists out there and help some people out."
To match the eclectic atmosphere, the "farm-to-glass" cocktail menu features unusual ingredients and quirky combinations. You’ve heard of farm-to-table, and the cocktail menu uses the same concept. It’s something Railey said hasn’t been done before in this area.
“Matt uses his grandmother’s banana pudding in one of the cocktails," Railey said. "We made an apple chutney drink. So that’s where we’re going with it. It’s a full culinary blend with alcohol."
If a culinary-based cocktail isn’t your thing, the bar also stocks $3 beers and everything in between.
Brown said the bar has received a lot of support from its Saint Matthew’s Station neighbors, and he wants to thank everyone that made the bar a reality.
“We're extremely excited to be here," Brown said. "And to see people also very excited to finally get the doors open, I just have so much gratitude for everybody in the community. And hopefully our industry picks back up, and we can be part of that."
Never Say Die is open Wednesday through Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. In the spring, the bar plans to open an indoor garden area on the second floor.
