LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new flight school taking off in Salem, Indiana, hopes to help an industry in dire need of more pilots.
For those who dream of a career in the skies, it can be hard to know how to get started. But now, at Salem Municipal Airport, the owners of Equus Flight Academy hope to get more people interested in aviation careers.
This project is personal for leaders at Equus, since many of them grew up in Salem.
"Anyone who has any interest in aviation -- we want to welcome them here so we can guide them, help mentor them in what it is they want to do," said Shannon Weidekamp, CEO and co-owner of the academy. "Because a lot of us didn't have those mentors growing up here in Salem."
Weidekamp had always wanted to be an air traffic controller, but because of U.S. law at the time, women couldn't serve in combat positions -- and outside of the military, she didn't have any options.
"I didn't know anyone," she said. "I didn't know a direction to go."
After traveling many different paths, she eventually found her way back to aviation. Now she's opening a flight school in her hometown.
"It's very surreal," she said. "It's not anything that I would have ever thought that I would have done."
She says there is a lack of women and diversity in aviation. Weidekamp hopes this school can help fill that void and provide more opportunity in a rural area.
Equus plans to team up with area high schools and has started a partnership with Indiana Wesleyan University's aviation program.
"A lot of the kids just don't realize how good of a career path this can be for them, so this will give them an opportunity to just be exposed to it," said Marj Johnson, coordinator for the Indiana Wesleyan Aviation Program. "There's a lot of students here that probably wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity."
There's currently a high demand for skilled workers in the aviation field. By 2026, to keep up with demand, more than 480,000 aircraft technicians will be needed, along with more than 350,000 pilots, according to the International Civil Aviation Association.
"In New Hampshire we're seeing 70 to 75 students -- maybe 80 students -- a month, and we'd like to see the same type of drive here," said Tim Peace, co-owner and chief operations officer for Equus. "We already have a commitment from one high school fall of this year and we believe other school systems will follow in the next few days."
Five students are enrolled in the academy so far, with planes for classes coming in next week.
Weidekamp is excited to create opportunities for future generations that she didn't have in Salem decades ago.
"We're very honored to be part of the community and to to bring that education back," said Weidekamp. "We are hoping to be a mentor and be a education facility not just for pilots but, hopefully, for future maintenance staff and, again, to help guide anyone who has a question about what they want to do in aviation. We will find someone they can talk to and mentor with."
Equus plans to open an academy in Louisville next.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.