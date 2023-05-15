LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Craig Greenberg introduced Pat Mulloy as Louisville's new head of economic development Monday, a post he will use to merge three city planning departments into one and bring new opportunities to the area.
Mulloy, former president and CEO of Atria Senior Living, spent three years in the 1990s serving as Secretary of Finance in Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones' administration. He was a practicing attorney for 20 years.
Greenberg called Mulloy "a leader with experience, vision and a deep understanding of how our economy works."
In a news release Monday, Greenberg said Mulloy will serve as deputy mayor for economic development, merging the Department of Economic Development, the Office of Housing and Community Development, Codes and Regulations, and the proposed Office of Planning into the offices of Advanced Planning and Planning and Design Services.
"With his background and experience leading multiple Louisville companies, Pat brings to the job decades of invaluable business acumen that will enhance our ongoing work to grow and attract businesses, add jobs and create an economy that benefits people in every part of our community," Greenberg said in a news release Monday.
"We're one community," Mulloy said Monday. "It is not just I escaped to the east end or I live on the south side or I live in the west end or whatever. It is one community where we can create opportunity across this community."
Mulloy said his position will focus equally on new business growth as well as current retention.
"They are both important," he said. "You can't do one without the other."
In addition to the small businesses Mulloy said he would like to focus on some larger buildings in downtown Louisville. One of those, the Home Life Building at 5th and Jefferson streets, will soon be redone and enhanced to make way for new businesses and residents.
"We should all be realistic," Mulloy said. "It is not a magic answer and it's not going to happen overnight but it is important."
Mulloy will work closely with other business development groups such as the Louisville Downtown Partnership and Greater Louisville Inc.
"He is a stalwart in business knowledge and marketing ... how we market our city out to the world, and I think downtown really is what people see of a city when they are looking in from outside," said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership. "So I am very excited about this addition."
Although he was only appointed to the position Monday, Mulloy will focus on filling more than 100 vacant downtown storefronts and growing each end of the city.
"We've got strength and weaknesses like all communities have ..." he said. "Let's get ourselves dusted off and start telling our story again here."
