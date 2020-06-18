LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s acting police chief said Thursday he has implemented a new policy requiring officers to intervene if a colleague uses excessive force.
Chief Robert Schroeder said the policy formalizes in writing the department’s expectations; a copy of the policy was not immediately provided.
“Recently all of us in law enforcement were shocked when we saw video of George Floyd being killed in Minneapolis, as other police officers stood by and did nothing,” Schroeder said. He called the Louisville policy change “simply the right thing to do.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said it was “a good move and a common-sense move. And to the public I promise there will be more changes to come.”
Schroeder said officers are expected to intervene verbally or physically “to protect somebody else.”
He said the policy provides protections from reprisals for officers who intervene, both from other officers and command staff. Schroeder said cases in which officers don’t take action will be reviewed individually.
“It may be a situation where the officer is not aware of what was happening, was not in a position to see it. It’s just purely case by case,” he said.
Fischer also pushed back against allegations that police were given “stand down” orders during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor that began in late May. Instead, Fischer said, police have used “de-escalation” tactics.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.