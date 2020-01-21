LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A state-of-the-art medical clinic is opening at Fort Knox.
The new Ireland Army Health Clinic is a $58 million project. The building itself is more than 100,000 square feet.
On Tuesday morning, dozens of people filled the lobby to take part in the facility’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Construction on the facility began in Nov. 2017 and it officially opens to patients on Wednesday.
Originally a medical facility, Ireland Army Community Hospital was built in 1957 at Fort Knox, but in 2016 it became a clinic. The new building, located next door to the clinic, is the latest upgrade.
"One of the things we have to make sure ... is we have to make sure we are building and sustaining ready and fit soldiers in the event we have to fight," said Maj. General John R. Evans, Fort Knox's commanding general. "That's what our job is."
The new facility is equipped to provide clinical services like primary care, behavior health, physical therapy, ultrasounds and more.
