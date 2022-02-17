LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a new partnership aimed at reducing the rate of overdose deaths in Kentucky.
Through a federal grant, the state and the University of Kentucky are giving away Narcan in 16 counties, according to a news release.
The program, called the HEALing Communities Study, is a partnership between UK and the Department of Corrections, to give free Narcan to Kentucky residents on community supervision in Boyd, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Kenton and Madison counties.
Eight more counties will be added to the program this summer, officials said. Those wishing to receive the free Narcan have to watch a training video and answer questions before submitting a mailing address. Organizers said participation in the training and questions is confidential and information isn't shared. To request the free Narcan, click here.
In 2020, nearly 2,000 Kentuckians died from a drug overdose, which was a 49% increase from 2019. Last year, Beshear's administration announced a $4.6 million grant to address addiction in the state.
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy also offers free Narcan through law enforcement agencies. To find a Narcan dispenser, click here.
