LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground at Bernheim Forest features trees for kids to climb on, obstacle courses and swings.
The arboretum and research forest in Clermont, Kentucky, collaborated on the playground with researchers from the University of Louisville. They'll be looking at the effects the playground has on the lives and growth of children.
"This is a play laboratory. We have a relationship with the University of Louisville school of education and human development and we are studying play," Outreach Facilitator Claude Stephens said. "In fact, we have been for about 10 years. We've been having pop-up play events all over the community."
You'll find the playground near Bernheim Education Zone and Visitor Center.
A park-like play area called TreeCess and a 5-acre Adventure Forest are also in the works at Bernheim as part of a larger "Playcosystem" project. An opening date for those sites has not been set.
