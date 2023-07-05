LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food insecurity is rising across Kentucky.
Now, a Louisville nonprofit has a unique way to help fight hunger, particularly for people experiencing homelessness.
On Wednesday, Congressman Morgan McGarvey spent some time learning about Dare to Care's new program. The organization is preparing dehydrated meals that allow people to just add hot water before eating them.
Dare to Care CEO Vincent James Sr. said this is the first program of its kind with USDA approval.
"If you go down to the floods in East Kentucky or the tornadoes in Western Kentucky, you might not even have a can opener much less than appliance to cook something on," McGarvey said. "By dehydrating those foods and then just being able to add hot water, almost anybody is able to prepare a meal."
The Dare to Care CEO said he sees anywhere from 30% to 40% more people using the nonprofit since the pandemic.
To learn more about Dare to Care, click here.
