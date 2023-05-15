LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program keeping students safe as they walk home from school is building connections within the community.
Meyzeek Middle School partnered with Louisville Metro Government's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) to help students get home safely after the school day.
OSHN holds monthly community meetings at the Jefferson County Public School in the Smoketown neighborhood. Richard Wilson, the school's family resource coordinator, told OSHN that some students didn't feel safe outside of the school.
"He mentioned that there were some youth who were having attendance problems because they weren't feeling safe getting to and from school," said Tonesha Hearn, community engagement supervisor for OSHN.
Principal Charles Marshall said the school wanted to find ways to connect with the community, so leaders and city officials worked on a plan to benefit students and the neighborhood.
"In conjunction with our neighborhood partners, we came up with a block watch," Marshall said. "To help our students feel comfortable walking home, they have a trusted adult that they can reach out to, look forward to seeing. Then it builds relationships with our students in the community."
The after-school program that started on March 1 calls for adults to spend time at corners around the schools. The adults look for students who need help, and sometimes walk children home.
"It has given us the opportunity to get an idea of some things that's going on in the neighborhood and their community," Hearn said. "It's been amazing to meet with some of these students and build a relationship with them."
Marshall estimates more than 100 students are supported by the program.
"Our students love the program, they look forward to seeing the adults in the community," Marshall said.
YouthBuild Louisville is assisting the program as part of the nonprofit's mission to combat neighborhood violence and support youth.
"We felt it very important to utilize our resources to support the middle school and Smoketown neighborhood," said Cal Carey with YouthBuild Louisville. "I think the relationships that we do have with young people support us a lot because of the work we do. They trust us."
Cameron Troutman is a seventh grade student at Meyzeek who joined YouthBuild to change his life. Troutman said the program at his school is helping students.
"They're doing a very good job making sure we get home safely because they're always out here making sure nothing bad happens and make sure no drama happens," Troutman said. "It makes a very big difference for before they were here."
As the school's perimeter has increased with community members on street corners, fights and other altercations have decreased after the school day.
"There are way less fights, there used to be a whole bunch of fights, now that the teachers are out here there aren't that many fights," seventh grader Zyann Saunders said. "They're helping the community, we're very grateful."
Marshall said the program is important because the school and community are working together cohesively.
"We want to make sure that we can hear their voice, they can hear our voice and we can find out what the needs are of our community," Marshall said. "It's very important because it lets students know that the adults in this community care about them."
The pilot program could come to more neighborhoods around Louisville.
"We are happy to share, we want to keep all our kids safe," Marshall said.
Hearn said there have been discussions about starting a similar program at Newburg Middle School.
She hopes long-term, the program can add more volunteers and get more parents involved. She'd like the program to offer conflict resolution training.
For Bobby Warren, a sixth grade student, the new program makes things better for children in the neighborhood.
"It's good for the environment because it keeps us out of trouble," Warren said. "I'm thankful for that."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.