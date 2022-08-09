LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the launch of Improve 64, a new project meant to overhaul a stretch of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana.
The project will include work on I-64, Interstate 265 and U.S. 150. In a news release Tuesday, INDOT said the aim will be to reduce congestion, improve safety and address recent growing in communities near the interstate.
A public meeting is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Scribner Middle School on Old Vincennes Road in New Albany.
We want to hear from you! Mark your calendars for the #Improve64 public meeting on Wednesday, August 17, at Scribner Middle School in New Albany. Doors open at 6 p.m. before a presentation at 6:30 p.m. 📅 Learn more at https://t.co/BIyMeZOhQk. pic.twitter.com/9jteisSbIT— INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) August 9, 2022
