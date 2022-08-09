CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (1).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the launch of Improve 64, a new project meant to overhaul a stretch of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana.

The project will include work on I-64, Interstate 265 and U.S. 150. In a news release Tuesday, INDOT said the aim will be to reduce congestion, improve safety and address recent growing in communities near the interstate.

A public meeting is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Scribner Middle School on Old Vincennes Road in New Albany.

