LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new city proposal sets a goal for Metro Government to work with companies who hire people with prior felony convictions.
The ordinance's sponsor says this is an effort to stop the cycle of incarceration and give people coming out of lookup a real chance at reform.
"The number one barrier to reentry is listed as employment," Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey (D-3) said.
Dorsey says that barrier affects Black men at an alarming rate, citing research from the Brennan Center that estimates nearly half will be arrested before turning 23.
"A lot of people are missing work who are trying to do good things and move past their record and be productive citizens," Dre Dawson said.
There are already rules on the city's books that sets goals to utilize minority, women, disabled or LGBTQ owned businesses for goods and services.
Dorsey's putting forward a proposal to add second chance supporting businesses to this list.
"It opens the door for a lot of organizations and entities when it comes to the bids, the contracts, procurement participation, to be able to receive the certification," Dorsey said. "And get the leverage, the assistance, needed with a lot of organizations that kind of undergird a lot of our vulnerable populations."
If passed, at least 10% of second chance employers workforce must have a prior felony or class A misdemeanor conviction.
The ordinance would now call for Metro Government to "adopt minimum goals for the utilization of certified minority (15%), certified female (5%), certified disabled-owned businesses (0.5%), and, if passed, 5% certified second chance supporting businesses."
