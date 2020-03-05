LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A city ordinance that would add more diversity to which businesses Louisville Metro Government can procure goods from has passed Metro Council.
The ordinance passed unanimously Thursday. It amends and modernizes the language and definitions under the local government procurement policies to cover minority-, female-, disabled- and LGBTQ-owned businesses that are able to do business with city government, according to a news release.
The ordinance provides equal opportunities to businesses when it comes to procuring government contracts and increasing the amount and diversity of business suppliers for goods and services ordered by the city.
Louisville Metro Government already dedicates a small portion of its business spending to minority-, female-, and disabled-owned businesses, but the passing of this ordinance provides and encourages the same opportunities to LGBTQ-owned businesses.
"With the passage of this ordinance, our city is saying we are open for business to every Louisvillian regardless of color, gender, who you love, or if you are disabled," said Councilwoman Jessica Green, a Democrat representing District 1 who sponsored the ordinance, in a news release. "It doesn't cost us anything to be compassionate and to be business minded."
The ordinance was also sponsored by Councilwomen Barbara Sexton Smith, D-District 4 and Barbara Shanklin, D-District 2, Councilman Bill Hollander, D-District 9, and Metro Council President David James.
"We just took one more step toward producing a more inclusive and welcoming community where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed in business," Sexton Smith said.
The ordinance is now headed to Mayor Greg Fischer's desk for a signature. To read the full ordinance, click here.
