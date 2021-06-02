LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Indiana teens are looking for summer work as the school year comes to a close, and while employers are eager to hire — there are new requirements about to take effect statewide.
Indiana is rolling out a new Youth Employment System, also known as YES, the state Department of Labor (DOL) announced in May.
Starting July 1, schools will no longer issue work permits or track/register employees younger than 18. It's now up to the employers.
Some are hopeful the new system will streamline the hiring process.
"For example, right now, I have three high school students that would have liked to start working yesterday, but we're still waiting for the school's administrations offices to get their work permits returned to us," Nicole Hagemeyer, aquatics director for The Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis, told Fox 59 News.
Employers who have five or more teenage employees will be required to register on the new online platform. If they don't register, they could be fined up to $400 per infraction.
For more information about the YES registry, click here. The system is already open for employers with five or more teenage employees to be able to create accounts and test-drive the system before the law goes into effect.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.