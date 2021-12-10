LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany is welcoming a new salon and spa.
Michele's Salon and Spa held a ribbon cutting at its new Charlestown Road location Friday afternoon.
The business says it offers the latest color techniques and styles along with a range of skincare services.
Michele's is celebrating its grand opening with door prizes and holiday gift bags Friday.
The owner, Michele Daniel, says opening during a pandemic wasn't a big problem.
"It's a little difficult, but it will be fine," Daniel said. "Everyone needs their hair done. It's my passion, it's what I love. I've always wanted to expand , so I figured while people weren't working, I would go to work harder."
Michele's will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
