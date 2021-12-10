LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany is welcoming a new salon and spa.

Michele's Salon and Spa held a ribbon cutting at its new Charlestown Road location Friday afternoon.

The business says it offers the latest color techniques and styles along with a range of skincare services.

Michele's is celebrating its grand opening with door prizes and holiday gift bags Friday.

The owner, Michele Daniel, says opening during a pandemic wasn't a big problem.

"It's a little difficult, but it will be fine," Daniel said. "Everyone needs their hair done. It's my passion, it's what I love. I've always wanted to expand , so I figured while people weren't working, I would go to work harder."

Michele's will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags