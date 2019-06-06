LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New signs are going up at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
A new logo was unveiled Thursday showing a simple design that packs a punch from the font, to the colors, to the graphic. Every detail was thought out to honor Muhammad Ali.
The champ finds his spot right at the top of the design encased in a butterfly. The butterfly's colors start with a deep red and fade into orange to highlight Ali raising his arms and signifying his strength and power.
The unique design was unveiled by city officials in front of dozens of people including Ali's fans, friends and family including wife, Lonnie.
She says, "Louisville is Muhammad's city and now the main and international portal to this city bears his name."
In January, the airport board voted to rename the airport. Now, Lonnie Ali said nearly 4 million travelers a year will see the legacy Ali left behind.
"I believe new and returning visitors to Louisville who arrive through this airport will feel that same welcoming embrace from the city and its citizens that everyone felt who met Muhammad," she said.
The design was unveiled along with other signage that will be displayed inside and outside the airport. Those signs showcase some of Ali's famous quotes.
Mayor Greg Fischer says when it was announced the airport was being renamed to honor 'The Greatest', it got global attention. He says, "When you think about an airport, the true purpose of an airport is to foster human connection, to bring us together."
Glenn Singleton traveled from Louisiana just to be at this event. Singeton shows an autograph that he has, "I always keep it with me, to my best fan Glenn singleton from Muhammad Ali."
He even has walls in his house dedicated to the Champ with pictures and memorabilia.
Like many other fans, he has lasting memories of Muhammad Ali.
Singelton says, "I was seven years and I went inside to get some water and there was my dad watching
Cassius Clay fighting in the 1960 Olympics and I remember my dad saying how fast he is and one day he's going to be a champion."
It was a champion spirit and love of people that drew so many to Muhammad Ali and now visitors will get to learn about Ali at the airport.
The airport planned the sign unveiling to coincide with Ali Week in Louisville and the third anniversary of his death. The former boxing champ grew up in Louisville and is buried at Cave Hill Cemetery.
