LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Indiana State Police have received more than 1,000 tips after releasing a new sketch of a suspect in the 2017 murders of two girls in Delphi, Ind., FOX 59 in Indianapolis reports.
State police provided a new rendering of a man wanted in connection with the killings at a Monday afternoon news conference, as well as new audio and video of the suspect.
Since then, investigators have gotten more than 800 email tips and more than 200 phone leads, according to FOX 59.
The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found in February 2017 near the Delphi Historic Trail about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Monday that police believe the man who killed them is “hiding in plain sight” and lives in Delphi, a city of about 3,000 people, or is from there.
Investigators have made public still pictures from Libby’s phone that show a man in jeans and a blue jacket who is wearing a hoodie and hat. They want people to review video released Monday that shows the man’s movements.
The suspect is believed to be between 18 and 40 years old, although he may appear younger.
A multi-agency task force that also includes the FBI and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the task force by email: Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or phone. The telephone Tip Line is (844) 459-5786. Tips are also accepted by the Indiana State Police at (800) 382-7537, or by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department at (765) 564-2413.
