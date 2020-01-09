LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to a 2019 survey, more than 53 percent of Kentucky's high schoolers have used an e-cigarette, and more than half of those students are current users.
In response, the Kentucky Department for Health has partnered with Truth Initiative to offer a texting service called "This is Quitting." It's a program developed by teens for young people in the 13-24 age group that sends encouraging text messages once per day leading up to the day they quit vaping. The messages continue for at least two months after they quit.
The content of the texts is specifically customized to send messages appropriate for the age of the person who signed up.
To sign up, text KENTUCKY to 88709.
