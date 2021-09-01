CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The new owner of a long-troubled adult store in southern Indiana is trying to reopen in spite of push back from the town of Clarksville.
Theatair X, located off Interstate 65 on U.S. 31, closed last week after a judge ruled that the suspension of the shop's business license in 2018 was justified.
A sign, that has since been burned, was posted on the door of the Clarksville business that says "Midwest Entertainment Ventures has been sold. Theater x is now closed. A new owner may reopen at a later time. Thank you for your business."
The new owner, Clarksville Ministries LLC, is suing the town, claiming it is illegally refusing to issue a new adult business license.
The adult venue has long faced issued after repeated code violations. In 2018, an inspector found numerous violations, including several walls with holes in them that connected the closet-like rooms in the back of the building. Police have also made dozens of arrests at the location.
The new owner claims to want to reopen in order to sell "sexually themed but non-obscene books, magazines, and videos as well as intimacy products, marital aids, wearing apparel, sexual aids, undergarments, and novelties" the suit claimed.
According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Clarksville Ministries LLC was registered on Aug. 3, 2021.
The lawsuit claims that the town of Clarksville has failed to properly distribute an adult business license to the new owner after its application. In addition, it notes that proposed changes to Clarksville's zoning ordinances would make it impossible for an adult business to open in the location. The Clarksville Plan Commission is expected to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the changes which include increasing the distance an adult business can be from a residential area from 500 feet to 750 feet.
Meanwhile, Greg Fifer, an attorney for Clarksville said Thursday afternoon that the application by Clarksville Ministries, LLC was incomplete. He also noted that the current adult business license for Midwest Entertainment Ventures is still valid and that two licenses cannot be distributed for the same location.
Matt Hoffer, an attorney for Clarksville Ministries LLC, says an amended application has been filed that includes a new floorplan for the property that should satisfy the requirements "if the commission follows it's own rules."
"The new owner saw an opportunity to pick up this iconic establishment and reopen it in a better form," Hoffer said. "It's hypocritical that the town of Clarksville pressured the previous owner with adult businesses ordinances and when the tables are turned, they are ignoring those same ordinances."
Any changes for to the zoning ordinances by the plan commission would have to be approved by Clarksville Town Council which is set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
