LOUISVILLE, Ky. W(DRB) -- A judge rules Clarksville was justified in pulling Theatair X's license.

The judge said the adult business on U.S. 31 in Clarksville was open during a time when its license was suspended because of code violations. In 2018, a Clarksville building inspector found electrical issues and suspect openings in some of the walls.

The owner told the judge the business wasn't given proper notice of the suspension, but the court found the business got plenty of notice. In 2019, the town council passed new regulations for "sexually oriented" adult businesses.

There's no word on if this ruling means Theatair X will have to close.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags