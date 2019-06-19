CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new Clarksville town ordinance will make big changes to "sexually oriented" adult businesses operating in the town.
The regulations passed Tuesday are not specific to one location or any certain business, but they'll likely have a significant impact on Theatair X.
Online hours list the controversial business open 24/7, but now, "sexually oriented" businesses can't operate between midnight and 6 a.m. in Clarksville.
It's also likely the business will be forced to make more changes because of the ordinance.
"If we're talking about Theatair X, they're going to have to make some structural changes to the building," Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said. "So they're going to have to get blueprints, have to get them approved, permits for construction."
Baity said the way the Theatair X is set up now violates the new ordinance. It says someone working must have a direct line of sight to all areas where customers are allowed, except restrooms.
Baity said the change is in an effort to stop sexual activity from happening inside.
"These changes allow management to have a direct line of sight so that they can make sure that no illegal or illicit activity is going on behind a closed door," he said.
Earlier this year, the theater filed an appeal against the town when Clarksville tried to revoke its business license. That case is still working its way through the courts. The attorney representing Theatair X declined to comment for this story.
It's unclear if the business will challenge the ordinance or make any changes.
"Generally, when you have an ordinance violation, you have to give them a period of time to comply," Baity said. "The same thing would hold true here."
