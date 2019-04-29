CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Theatair X in Clarksville is at risk of being shut down.
Attorneys representing Clarksville and Theatair X called witnesses, similar to a court hearing, in front of the Town Council on Monday night.
Earlier this year, several people were arrested at the theater, and the longtime Clarksville business could be forced to closed because of zoning violations.
A Clarksville detective officer also testified he saw two men earlier this year performing sex acts on themselves inside of a theater, and another couple was having sex inside another theater. That kind of activity is why one man said the business should close.
"This is just a gateway to other things. It oughta stop. It oughta stop," said Mark Cox, who wants Theatair X shut down. "But it shouldn't be shut down through a technicality. It oughta be shut down in Jesus' name."
The council president said they will take a vote at another meeting Thursday.
