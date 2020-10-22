LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult entertainment business in Clarksville, Indiana, must follow a city ordinance and close between midnight and 6 a.m. or face fines of $7,500 per day.
Theatair X, on U.S. 31, lost an appeal of a 2019 trial court decision allowing the city to limit the business' hours, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
In arguing for an appeal, Midwest Entertainment Ventures Inc. and AMW Investments Inc. argued that the trial court didn’t have jurisdiction in the matter and that it abused its discretion.
The business also must establish a direct line of sight from managers' stations to every part of the building to prevent any sexual activity. An employee must be on duty at one of the stations at all times a patron is on the premises.
The Clarksville Town Council passed the adult business ordinance in 2019.
