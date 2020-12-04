LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trial date has been set for an accused triple murderer.
Brice Rhodes is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Jones in May 2016. Police say later that month, he killed 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon.
In a hearing Thursday, a judge set a trial date for Feb. 26.
Rhodes is known for his frequent outbursts in court. In March, he accused the judge overseeing his case of having a sexual relationship with the prosecutor and also suggested the judge is a secret Ku Klux Klan member.
In that hearing, the judge denied Rhodes' motion to dismiss the charges for alleged police misconduct.
Rhodes has fired many of his attorneys and, for the most part, is handling his case himself.
