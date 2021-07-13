LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New health resources are coming to Louisville's west end.
UofL Health is opening a new Urgent Care Plus Center in the Parkland neighborhood. The facility on Virginia Avenue will be open daily for routine exams, preventative care, and urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses.
The building underwent more than $500,000 in renovations, and it will increase access to affordable care in a federally designated Medically Underserved Area.
As part of the grand opening, UofL Health is offering free sports physicals at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana Parkland Club on Tuesday.
