LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of driving miles to the closest VA clinic, veterans now might be able to go to urgent care in their own neighborhood.
That's because of the federal MISSION Act, which took effect last month. It'll greatly help people like Air Force Veteran David Ballard, a proud patient of Louisville's VA Medical Center.
"I drive 80 miles to the VA," Ballard said.
Ballard said the 80-mile drive is well worth it, because he likes his doctors. But sometimes, getting care outside of the VA can involve a lot of paperwork.
"You have to get pre-approval, and then by the time it gets through all the red tape, it usually takes two to three weeks to get the appointment set up for you," Ballard said.
Even little things like urgent care could involve red tape ... until now.
"We have greater access now and choice now for the veteran to go to urgent care sites in the community," said Dr. Patti Weiter with the VA hospital in Louisville.
Veterans can now choose from 94 contracted urgent care sites within a 100-mile radius of Louisville.
"For someone who would put it off until Monday, they would be able to get the care they need a little more quickly," Weiter said.
Veterans can be treated at participating walk-in clinics for minor injuries and illnesses, like a sore throat, cold, minor rash, burn or broken bone.
Previously, Weiter said area veterans had to go to one of eight primary care clinics for urgent care needs. Now, some can go closer to home.
"If this is something that may happen after regular business hours or on the weekend, and our primary care clinics are closed, they would be able to access providers at these urgent care sites," Weiter said.
The law aims to make it easier for veterans to stay healthy.
"If you can just walk in, present your ID, and that's all you do, that would be great," Ballard said.
To find a list of participating urgent cares, click here. You can also call your local VA clinic to find the nearest urgent care site.
