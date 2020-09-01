LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new COVID-19 testing location has opened in the parking lot of the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway.
Norton Healthcare opened the site on Tuesday. Officials with the company say it is semi-permanent and will stay up as long as the community needs it.
Sam Zuege, Norton Healthcare's interim director of COVID testing operations said the location will provide West Louisville residents an opportunity to not travel far for free testing.
"We're trying to limit the barriers that might potentially be posed to some of the patients," Zuege said. "We know transportation can be an issue as well as accessibility to testing, so with the opportunity to uplift this testing site as well as the volume of testing, we felt this is a great location."
One of the first patients to go through the site walked through after his workout at the YMCA. He said having the location in West Louisville is beneficial for the many people who do not have access to transportation.
.@Norton_Health has opened up a semi-permanent COVID-19 testing site at the YMCA on Broadway. Drive-thru and walk-in appointments available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and most Saturdays. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/nPNpnhcIAu— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) September 1, 2020
"Come get tested," Freeman Davis said after his test. "It isn't nothing but a hop, skip, and jump. It's in your neighborhood. There shouldn't be any excuse."
Testing happens every Tuesday, Thursday, and most Saturdays from 8am until noon. Norton said it can test up to 300 people a day at the location with results in 2 to 3 days.
Appointments are required, but Norton said patients can make appointments at the site. To make an appointment in advance, go to Norton Health Care community testing online or call 502-861-4611 and select option 1.
