LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of sending children back to school isn't cheap, so a local church is doing what it can to help families cut down on the cost of preparing for class.
Newburg Church of Christ is providing school supplies, clothing and free haircuts to dozens of students before the start of school.
Like many parents, Pamela Irvin is spending the next few days getting her children ready for the first day.
"The cost is extremely high, and then by the time you buy this class, the clothes and shoes and get haircuts and things, the cost is high," Irvin said.
Irvin's son will be going back to school with a new haircut.
"He wants his hair cut for back to school, that's about the only thing he wants for school to start is to get a haircut," Irvin said.
Monday, Larron and Edie Gildon spent their day off working for free. The married couple owns a barbershop.
"It's a wonderful feeling," Edie Gildon said. "This is our third year doing this. We just love giving back to the community and kids."
The haircuts are free, but Gildon said they're being rewarded for their time and talent.
"I like to put a smile on a face, so they could feel good about myself because it's a transformation," Gildon said.
Senior Minister Bryan C. Jones said the haircuts are free, but Newburg Church of Christ will give the barbers a love offering.
"With the prices of haircuts skyrocketing, particularly if a parent has multiple children, that's a lot of money, especially if they don't make a lot of money," Jones said. "They appreciate us doing it for free."
Parents have been giving the church a lot of love in return.
"Where they don't have to have pressure of buying school clothes, pencils, papers, book bags, Jordans, new shoes and have them spend $50 on a haircut," Jones said.
Irvin admitted her son probably wouldn't have gotten a haircut Monday if the barbers and church hadn't offered it for free.
While the free haircuts were a one-day event, the church plans to continue holding it annually.
